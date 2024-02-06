Cape Girardeau Public Schools deputy superintendent of K-12 education Brice Beck recently received recognition from the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) as Assistant Superintendent of the Year for the Southeast Missouri region.

Beck was named the inaugural winner of the award in the region. He was nominated and selected by his peers in MASA.

"When you're able to be part of a team where everyone is truly living the organization's mission every day, it creates something that should be celebrated," Beck said in an email response to the Southeast Missourian. "I am honored to receive this recognition on behalf of our entire school district."

Beck was one of eight winners of the award, which was created because MASA members and its awards committee "strongly believe that assistant superintendents deserve recognition for their outstanding contributions to both their school districts and regions."