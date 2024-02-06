Cape Girardeau Public Schools deputy superintendent of K-12 education Brice Beck recently received recognition from the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) as Assistant Superintendent of the Year for the Southeast Missouri region.
Beck was named the inaugural winner of the award in the region. He was nominated and selected by his peers in MASA.
"When you're able to be part of a team where everyone is truly living the organization's mission every day, it creates something that should be celebrated," Beck said in an email response to the Southeast Missourian. "I am honored to receive this recognition on behalf of our entire school district."
Beck was one of eight winners of the award, which was created because MASA members and its awards committee "strongly believe that assistant superintendents deserve recognition for their outstanding contributions to both their school districts and regions."
Beck said his work is driven by the "incredible dedication of (CGPS) staff."
"Every time I walk into one of our schools, I see firsthand the passion and commitment they bring to improving the lives of our students," Beck said. "It’s not only inspiring but fuels my own commitment to supporting them in every way possible. I only wish everyone had the opportunity to witness the remarkable work happening in our schools each day."
Cape Schools superintendent Howard Benyon praised Beck for his commitment to "creating meaningful opportunities for both students and staff."
"He continuously seeks ways to support learning, strengthen our schools and set students up for success," Benyon said in an email response. "Over the past three years, he has played a key role in establishing a cellphone-free education zone at the secondary level, ensuring a more focused learning environment.
"He also launched our own leadership academy, cultivating future administrators from within our district. Beyond our schools, his leadership has helped secure discounted tuition for educators across Southeast Missouri through the SEMO Educator Partnership, making continued education more accessible. Strong leaders create opportunities for others, and Dr. Beck’s work is a testament to his dedication to fostering growth and improving education for all."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.