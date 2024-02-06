Southeast Missouri State University’s Carpe Diem 2025 celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 1, will transform the Student Recreation Center’s East Gym into a cultural festival featuring booths with food and drink, music and dance performances and a Global Fashion Show.
According to SEMO’s website, the university is home to students, faculty and staff from more than 60 countries and several diverse cultures.
The event attracts approximately 700 attendees each year and is designed to “form stronger bonds within the university community”, as well as “appreciate and celebrate diversity”.
