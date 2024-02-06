All sections
EducationFebruary 27, 2025

Carpe Diem 2025: SEMO’s vibrant celebration of global cultures scheduled for Saturday

Southeast Missouri State University’s Carpe Diem 2025, set for Saturday, March 1, will transform the campus into a vibrant cultural festival with food, music, dance and a Global Fashion Show, celebrating diversity and community.

Southeast Missourian
Students perform on stage during a past Carpe Diem celebration at Southeast Missouri State University.
Students perform on stage during a past Carpe Diem celebration at Southeast Missouri State University. Courtesy Southeast Missouri State University, file

Southeast Missouri State University’s Carpe Diem 2025 celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 1, will transform the Student Recreation Center’s East Gym into a cultural festival featuring booths with food and drink, music and dance performances and a Global Fashion Show.

According to SEMO’s website, the university is home to students, faculty and staff from more than 60 countries and several diverse cultures.

The event attracts approximately 700 attendees each year and is designed to “form stronger bonds within the university community”, as well as “appreciate and celebrate diversity”.

