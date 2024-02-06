The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education voted to authorize the refinancing of its series 2016 bond issue during a regular meeting Monday, Feb. 24, at the Central Administrative Office.

The no-tax-increase bond — originally valued at $16,285,000 to help renovate Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School, build an addition to the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center and upgrade HVAC systems throughout the district — has an outstanding principal amount of $12,245,000. To sell the bonds, the district is required by the state to meet a minimum of 1.5% in interest savings, which it is currently achieving. The bond’s March 1, 2035, maturity date will not change, per state parameters.

“There are about $12 million in bonds that we’re refunding, so our new refunding bonds cannot exceed that amount,” Lorenzo Boyd, managing director of K-12 public schools at Stifel Institutional St. Louis, said during the meeting. “So what we're doing is, basically, giving us authorization that when the market is favorable, we'll go back into the market. Probably within the next 30 days or so.”

Boyd said the market has been “very volatile” since his original meeting with district administrators approximately four months ago. He plans to have a rating call with a credit agency in early March.

“Initially, the market was favorable,” Boyd said. “Since then, the market's been all over the place. We went from about 3% savings to all the way down to 0.2% savings. Now we're at about 1.62% in savings, so we meet all the thresholds of 1.5%. The only thing that we need to do now is get a rating call. …