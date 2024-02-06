The event includes a silent auction, a live auction and a plated meal for guests. During cocktail hour, guests will be treated to live music by Awkward Timing and GenX following the live auction. Auction items range from gift cards and gift baskets to a golf simulator package at the Tiger Training Facility and a barbecue hosted by district administrators who will prepare food for the party.

“It'll be a successful event. I have tables sold to corporate sponsors and individuals, and we have the bands,” McDonald said. “We will have amazing food, and it'll just be a great night to celebrate the Cape School District and the importance of it in our community.”

The event is sponsored by Emperor Penguin sponsors EPM Real Estate and Saint Francis Healthcare, King Penguin sponsor EBO MD, Royal Penguin sponsor Schaefer’s Electrical Enclosures and Macaroni Penguin sponsor Buzzi Unicem USA. The different sponsorships cost various amounts — Emperor Penguin costs $5,000; King Penguin costs $3,000; Royal Penguin costs $1,700 and Macaroni Penguin costs $500 — and offer different benefits per level.

Tickets may be purchased on the district's foundation website. Individual tickets cost $150, couple's tickets cost $300, a table of eight costs $1,200, a table of 10 costs $1,500 and teachers' tickets cost $100. McDonald expressed the importance of donations and encouraged those who can give back to the district, regardless of the amount, to do so.

“A small donation makes a big impact, so everybody can make a difference,” she said. “We continue to be able to give back to the district and the community because of everybody's support. The large donors and their support is important, but I don't want anybody to feel discounted. We need every donation, large and small.”