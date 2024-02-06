During the kickoff meeting, Beck and superintendent Howard Benyon gave remarks regarding student participation within the committee and discussed “some of the finer details” on which grade levels would meet together, topics to discuss and when meetings would occur.

“We provided the students with guiding questions to take back to their respective buildings for conversations with the remainder of the student body,” Beck said.

Beck said he and Benyon came up with the idea of forming the committee after hearing a “couple of superintendents bring up this type of model in their district” at the National Superintendents Forum during the 2023-24 school year.

“I heard a superintendent from one of the larger schools in Texas talking about how they modeled their student committee,” Beck said. “I had time to pick his brain a little bit and ask questions after the session was over. We came back and discussed it as a cabinet team, and we didn't see any downside whatsoever to forming this.”

Because the students are in the various CGPS buildings daily, Beck said the committee will benefit the school district because “they know exactly what’s going on.”

“They know how other students feel because they're having those conversations and interactions with them all the time,” Beck said. “I think, from a cabinet perspective, for us, it's a learning opportunity. We're going to be able to give feedback in real time every month from our kids from all the buildings across the district. Obviously, they're going to know things are going on, or they're going to have topics that they think need to be addressed, that if we never had those conversations that wouldn't be taking place.”

The council will be split into two groups, grades three through five and grades six through 12, and will meet once a month at minimum. Beck said the students involved were enthusiastic during the kickoff luncheon.

“They came in with a lot of topics on hand already that they wanted to start talking about,” Beck said. “I think the biggest part for some of them is that we leaned on our principals to do this. But you need that leadership capacity and growth at the student level to be continuous as they cycle through our middle school, our junior high and our high school. By expanding that leadership capacity while they're in elementary school, they're going to be progressing and possibly be with us for another six years in our school hallways. That's going to be great.”