The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation recently received the full amount requested for a grant that will support the district's mental health initiatives.

The foundation was awarded $22,975 from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation Regional Grantmaking program. Foundation executive director Amy McDonald, who was aided in writing the grant by district assistant superintendent of Special Services Mandy Keys, expressed her excitement for receiving the grant and what it can do to help the school district.

"It's an amazing blessing," McDonald said. "I love my partnership with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. We've partnered with them, and I've received several grants from them, and this is just such a blessing. The maximum you could ask for was $25,000 and I asked for $22,975. That was the budget I came up with, and we received full funding."

McDonald said the district currently has a waiting list for counseling services. The grant funds will eliminate the waitlist by allowing the district to provide counseling services during the summer, which was previously unavailable. Community Counseling Center and Great Oak Counseling will offer additional counseling services.

"I hope this grant allows us to get rid of that waitlist, or at least minimize it, and it'll offer a continuity with our current counselor that's on staff, so that she can see students during the summer," McDonald said.