The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved two business items involving the Career and Technology Center during its regular monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 28, at the central administration offices.

The first item approved by the board will allow students from the Marquand-Zion R-VI School District to attend classes at CTC. According to deputy superintendent for K-12 education Brice Beck, Marquand students “really like” CTC’s nursing and health care programs.

“With this approval, we’re just going to be adding a few students. It’s about an hour's drive for them,” Beck said during the meeting. “The superintendent gave me a call and they were wanting more options, so they decided that they could drive to transport the kids to CTC so that they can have those additional options for them. We were happy to take those students on. It's not going to be a lot.”

Board member Kristal Flentge expressed surprise at the Marquand district’s decision to go so far out of its way to attend daily classes at CTC.

“Wow, an hour's drive, one way,” she said.