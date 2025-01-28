All sections
EducationJanuary 28, 2025

Cape school board votes to adjust pay scales to align with new minimum wage law

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education has approved a new pay scale for classified employees to align with Missouri's upcoming minimum wage hike. The adjustment affects 32 positions and includes retroactive pay.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cape Girardeau Public Schools chief financial officer Lindsey Dudek, left, presents to the Board of Education on Monday, Jan. 27, as district assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell, middle, and deputy superintendent of K-12 education Brice Beck look on.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools chief financial officer Lindsey Dudek, left, presents to the Board of Education on Monday, Jan. 27, as district assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell, middle, and deputy superintendent of K-12 education Brice Beck look on. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

In the November 2024 election, Missourians voted to increase the state minimum wage to $13.75 per hour beginning Jan. 1 and $15 per hour starting Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. While schools are technically exempt from the increase, districts have begun planning how to address the issue to remain competitive.

During the regular meeting of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, Jan. 27, at Central Administrative Offices, board members voted unanimously to approve an amended salary schedule for classified employees that meets the criteria. The approved schedule will increase pay for 32 employees within the district.

Positions affected by the increase include administrative assistant II, custodian, head cook/assistant manager, head custodian, nutrition services staff, part-time workers, substitute nutrition services staff and teacher assistant.

Monday's vote amended the salary schedule effective Jan. 1, meaning all affected employees will receive retroactive pay.

"This is going to retroactive back to Jan. 1," district chief financial officer Lindsey Dudek said. "We will basically recapitulate the contract."

Each step outlined in the salary schedule is "equivalent to years of experience when hired, and years of service thereafter." Some positions, such as administrative assistant II, have only increased one step, while others, such as custodian, have multiple steps that increase to the $13.75 minimum wage.

The district's full 2024-25 salary schedule is available on its website and the amended rates can be found online under Monday's meeting agenda.

Previous rates on affected steps are as follows:

Administrative assistant II

Step one: $13.69

Custodian

Step one: $12.70; step two: $12.90; step three: $13.10; step four: $13.30; step five: $13.50; step six: $13.70.

Head cook/assistant manager

Step one: $13.20; step two: $13.40; step three: $13.60.

Head custodian

Step one: $13.22; step two: $13.42; step three: $13.62.

Nutrition services staff

Step one: $12.70; step two: $12.90; step three: $13.10; step four: $13.30; step five: $13.50; step six: $13.70.

Part-time workers

Step one: $12.70; step two: $13.39.

Substitute nutrition services staff

Step one: $12.70; step two: $12.90; step three: $13.10; step four: $13.30; step five: $13.50; step six: $13.70.

Teacher assistant — assessment only

Step one: $13.65

image
