Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday, Sept. 23, to accept a bid from Auxiant to provide the district's Third Party Administrative (TPA) Health Services.

The district sent a request for proposals to six TPA providers in July before narrowing its decision to the four best options, which also included Mutual Medical Plans Inc., Crescent Health Solutions, Auxiant and Key Benefit Administrators Inc.

The official costs of Auxiant's plan are still being finalized and are expected to be finished by the end of the week. Additionally, CGPS doesn't anticipate utilizing each category offered by the service.

Since the district pays for health insurance for all its employees, the preliminary Auxiant plan will cost CGPS approximately $5,000 per employee for the initial startup fee and $2,500 annually per employee. The plan would cost approximately $29.45 per employee per month (PEPM) in other costs if all of them were utilized. The overall monthly cost does not reflect subrogation or preferred provider organization (PPO) costs as those are still “to be determined”.

The district’s preliminary PEPM costs include: