Cape Girardeau Public Schools' annual financial audit report was accepted by the Board of Education during its meeting Monday night, Nov. 25, at the Central Administration Offices.

According to the audit report presented during a special meeting of the board by Patrick Kintner, a certified public accountant with Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates LLC., the district was found to comply with state statutes and saw its overall financial position improve from last year.

"We have a lot of good, experienced individuals involved in process, and we have some checks and balances," Kintner said. "All key things in the accounting process."

The district's net position — how much money it would have left if it paid off all of its debts — increased by $12.8 million, while total revenue increased from $71.2 million in 2023 to $80.9 million in 2024. According to the report, the district's current assets increased by $2.4 million, while its capital assets increased by $7.5 million.

General revenue accounted for $54.2 million (67%) of the district's total revenue, while $26.7 million (33%) came from program-specific revenue such as grants and service charges.