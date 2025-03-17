Three high school students in the Southeast Missourian coverage area were recently recognized for their academic achievements by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP).

Two students — Caitlin Hill of Cape Central High School and Matthew Austin of Notre Dame Regional High School — were named to the Missouri Scholars 100 list. Cape Central’s Dulina Dias received honorable mention recognition.

Schools throughout the state nominate candidates for the recognition. The list is selected based primarily on a formula that uses the student’s grade point average and ACT or SAT score. Nominees must meet the specific criteria of an “Academic Decathlon”, which consists of 10 events designed to determine their academic excellence.

The criteria include a minimum 3.75 GPA, a minimum ACT score of 29 — or an SAT score of 1,900 — and being ranked in the top 10% of their class. In addition, students must have completed advanced coursework in mathematics, science, English and a foreign language, and demonstrate “outstanding attendance, exemplary citizenship, and active participation in school activities.”

Hill was previously recognized as one of the top 3.8% of the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) scorers nationwide. She is involved with Cape Central’s Theater Troupe, is a member of the National Honors Society and Beta Club, plays clarinet in the marching band and had her art featured on the fall cover of Show Me Art Magazine.

Cape Central principal Nancy Scheller praised Hill and Dias for their recognition.