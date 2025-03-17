Three high school students in the Southeast Missourian coverage area were recently recognized for their academic achievements by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP).
Two students — Caitlin Hill of Cape Central High School and Matthew Austin of Notre Dame Regional High School — were named to the Missouri Scholars 100 list. Cape Central’s Dulina Dias received honorable mention recognition.
Schools throughout the state nominate candidates for the recognition. The list is selected based primarily on a formula that uses the student’s grade point average and ACT or SAT score. Nominees must meet the specific criteria of an “Academic Decathlon”, which consists of 10 events designed to determine their academic excellence.
The criteria include a minimum 3.75 GPA, a minimum ACT score of 29 — or an SAT score of 1,900 — and being ranked in the top 10% of their class. In addition, students must have completed advanced coursework in mathematics, science, English and a foreign language, and demonstrate “outstanding attendance, exemplary citizenship, and active participation in school activities.”
Hill was previously recognized as one of the top 3.8% of the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) scorers nationwide. She is involved with Cape Central’s Theater Troupe, is a member of the National Honors Society and Beta Club, plays clarinet in the marching band and had her art featured on the fall cover of Show Me Art Magazine.
Cape Central principal Nancy Scheller praised Hill and Dias for their recognition.
“We are incredibly proud of Caitlin and Dulina for carrying on the tradition of Cape Central students being recognized in the Missouri Scholars 100,” Scheller said. “These two not only exemplify academic excellence but also demonstrate outstanding character. They are deeply involved in our school community and are shining examples of the exceptional students who walk our halls.”
Austin scored a perfect 36 on his ACT during the 2023-24 school year as a junior. In addition to his work in the classroom, Austin is a member of Second Serve Nonprofit, the National French Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and is part of the school’s scholar bowl and tennis teams.
Tim Garner, president at Notre Dame, regarded Austin as an “extremely talented and hardworking young man.”
“If you have spent any time around him at all, you know that he is observant, introspective and motivated,” Garner said. “We are excited to see his hard work paying dividends not only in the acknowledgments he's receiving but also in the sheer knowledge that he is gaining.
“Along with being a Missouri Scholars 100 recipient, Matthew is a National Merit Scholarship Finalist, a Presidential Scholar and received a perfect score of 36 on his ACT. … We are proud of the work that Matthew has done while at Notre Dame and know that he has the potential to do great things in college and beyond."
For the full list of students recognized on the Missouri Scholars 100 and honorable mention lists, visit www.moassp.com/moassp-scholars-100-2025.
