Cape County Job Olympics event empowers students with special needs

Dozens of students and volunteers turned out Friday, Feb. 28, for the second-annual Cape Girardeau County Job Olympics at Jackson Civic Center.

The event, hosted by Jackson High School in collaboration with the University of Missouri’s Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) department, serves as an opportunity for students with special needs to show off their skills through several job-related challenges and mock interviews.

The challenges are “designed to help students with disabilities transition from high school into competitive, integrated employment settings.” Challenges included stocking shelves, hanging laundry, vacuuming and stuffing bags and envelopes. Volunteer judges rated each student's performance, and awards were given at the end.

“The goal is to connect our students with people in the community,” Pre-ETS specialist Annie Appleton said. “It allows the community to be able to see what they're capable of and (allows students) to practice job skills that will make them employable in our community.”