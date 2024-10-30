Being a member of the Girl Scouts has played a major role in the life of Cape Girardeau Central High School sophomore Katherine Godbey.

Godbey has been a member of the organization since she was in the first grade and has stuck with it despite her former troop dissolving during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Godbey worked independently toward completing her Gold Award project, designing and building a wheelchair-accessible puppet theater for children.

“I hope to have a positive place for little kids to learn to read, and they can learn stuff, like setting, through playing with the puppets to get ideas and grow their imagination,” Godbey said.

The theater resides in the children’s section of the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave.

Godbey said she was inspired by a study from the National Literacy Institute that found 54% of adults in the United States are literate below a sixth-grade level.

She partnered with the library’s Youth Services coordinator, Alli Boyer, her Gold Award sponsor. The Gold Award is considered the “most prestigious award” a Girl Scout can receive.