EducationFebruary 27, 2025

Cape Central student receives Senator’s Choice Award for 2025 art exhibition

Cape Central High student Jaedyn Hethcote wins the Senator’s Choice Award for the 2025 Senate Art Exhibition, chosen from hundreds of entries statewide. The event is set for Thursday, April 10, in Jefferson City.

Southeast Missourian
A piece of art created by Cape Central High School student Jaedyn Hethcote.
A piece of art created by Cape Central High School student Jaedyn Hethcote.Courtesy Cape Girardeau Public Schools
A piece of art created by Cape Central High School student Jaedyn Hethcote.
A piece of art created by Cape Central High School student Jaedyn Hethcote.Courtesy Cape Girardeau Public Schools
A piece of art created by Cape Central High School student Jaedyn Hethcote.
A piece of art created by Cape Central High School student Jaedyn Hethcote.Courtesy Cape Girardeau Public Schools

Cape Central High School art student Jaedyn Hethcote was selected as the recipient of the Senator’s Choice Award for the 2025 Senate Art Exhibition, scheduled for Thursday, April 10, in Jefferson City.

Hethcote’s work was chosen from hundreds of submitted entries from schools across the state.

“This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to Jaedyn's outstanding talent and creativity,” Cape Central Art Department chairman Jon Daniels said in an email to faculty and staff.

