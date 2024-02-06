Cape Central High School art student Jaedyn Hethcote was selected as the recipient of the Senator’s Choice Award for the 2025 Senate Art Exhibition, scheduled for Thursday, April 10, in Jefferson City.
Hethcote’s work was chosen from hundreds of submitted entries from schools across the state.
“This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to Jaedyn's outstanding talent and creativity,” Cape Central Art Department chairman Jon Daniels said in an email to faculty and staff.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.