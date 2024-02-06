University of Missouri seniors Emma McDougal and Sydney Turner were two of 10 Mizzou students selected to participate in the 2025 University of Missouri System Undergraduate Research Day on Thursday, March 15, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

The annual Undergraduate Research Day event provides students with a chance to share “innovative research projects” on topics such as agriculture, biology, chemistry, communication, engineering and health with Missouri’s elected officials.

“It was really great to be able to communicate with representatives and senators, not only from the Southeast Missouri region, but from around the state as well,” McDougal said. “I always love getting to talk to the general public about what I'm working on. I think there's a lot of value in sharing the scientific developments of today, so it's really exciting to hear how people can connect with the work that you're doing.”

McDougal, a chemical engineering major from Cape Girardeau, presented her research on cancer-treating drugs.

McDougal synthesizes peptide amphiphiles (PA) by combining a segment of a protein that is “specific to hematological cancers — or blood cancers like — leukemia and lymphoma” with lipids, or fats. When the PAs are put into a body, or a water-based system, it creates peptide amplifier micelles — vehicles that can protect the protein, or therapeutic peptide, to allow it to “more readily enter cells.”

“We can also target these peptide amphiphile micelles so that they're only impacting cancerous cells and they're not hurting the good and healthy cells in your body,” McDougal said. “We found that by changing the lipid component in these peptide amphiphile micelles, we can control properties of these vehicles, like their shape, their size and, most importantly, their cytotoxicity, or their ability to kill cancer cells in a controlled environment.”