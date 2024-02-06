Cape Girardeau Central High School will host a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) event Wednesday, Jan. 15, to aid senior students and their families with the application process.

The event will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Cape Central’s library. With the new, simplified form, the process typically takes 15 to 20 minutes, but attendees should be prepared in case technical issues arise.

This is the fifth year the school has hosted the event that was spearheaded by Central college and career adviser Nancy Strothmann.

“It's really helpful, especially for families,” Strothmann said. “Computer technology is scary, and state and federal forms are very overwhelming. I mean, they're very overwhelming for educated individuals, so imagine our families that you know have disabilities or are first generation or they struggle with completing forms. This way they have someone that can help them one on one so that their kids don't miss out on an opportunity to receive aid for college.”

Strothmann is a first-generation American whose family immigrated from Cuba. After graduating from high school in Kentucky, she had planned to work and save money to attend college eventually. She ran into one of her teachers after graduation, and after telling them her plan, they assisted her with the FAFSA process. Strothmann explained that there are still many prospective students and families in the country who aren’t aware of the options they have when seeking higher education — whether that’s attending a university, community college, trade or technical school.