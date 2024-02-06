Cape Central High School names Drew Church as new principal

The decision comes in response to Nancy Scheller’s decision to retire at the end of the school year. Scheller served as the high school’s principal for the past seven years and has worked with the district for 19 years.

“We are grateful to Ms. Scheller for all of her dedication to our school district,” district superintendent Howard Benyon said in the release. “We will miss her tremendously but are very happy for her as she looks forward to her new chapter ahead.”

Church began his tenure with Cape Girardeau schools in 2006 as the high school physical education teacher and head boys basketball coach, which he coached through the 2023-24 season. He has 21 years of experience in education.

“Mr. Church has demonstrated unwavering dedication to Cape Central High School,” Benyon said. “His deep-rooted connection to the school, combined with his leadership experience and passion for student achievement, makes him the ideal choice to lead CHS into the future.”