All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
EducationFebruary 5, 2025

Cape Central High School names Drew Church as new principal

Drew Church, with 19 years in the district, has been appointed as the new principal of Cape Central High School, succeeding Nancy Scheller. Church's leadership begins July 1, following his role as assistant principal.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Drew Church
Drew Church

In a special executive session Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education voted to promote Cape Central High School assistant principal Drew Church to head principal.

Church’s tenure as principal will begin Tuesday, July 1. He has spent 19 years with the district and has served as Central’s assistant principal since 2018.

“This school has been my home for nearly 20 years,” Church said in a news release from the district, “and I look forward to continuing my work alongside our incredible staff, students and families to create an environment where every student can succeed.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The decision comes in response to Nancy Scheller’s decision to retire at the end of the school year. Scheller served as the high school’s principal for the past seven years and has worked with the district for 19 years.

“We are grateful to Ms. Scheller for all of her dedication to our school district,” district superintendent Howard Benyon said in the release. “We will miss her tremendously but are very happy for her as she looks forward to her new chapter ahead.”

Church began his tenure with Cape Girardeau schools in 2006 as the high school physical education teacher and head boys basketball coach, which he coached through the 2023-24 season. He has 21 years of experience in education.

“Mr. Church has demonstrated unwavering dedication to Cape Central High School,” Benyon said. “His deep-rooted connection to the school, combined with his leadership experience and passion for student achievement, makes him the ideal choice to lead CHS into the future.”

Story Tags
Cape Girardeau Public Schools
Local News
Education
Advertisement
Related
EducationFeb. 5
Southeast Missouri State University announces sole finalist ...
EducationFeb. 5
Submitted: Fruit of the Spirit: Kindness
Local NewsFeb. 4
Former Missouri Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder named AxAdvocacy'...
EducationFeb. 4
SEMO's College of Business and Computing to honor former dea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Submitted: Catholic Schools Week at Guardian Angel School in Oran
EducationFeb. 4
Submitted: Catholic Schools Week at Guardian Angel School in Oran
Photo gallery: Jackson's Red and Black Affair gala 2025
EducationFeb. 4
Photo gallery: Jackson's Red and Black Affair gala 2025
SEMO professor awarded for wolf spider research
EducationFeb. 3
SEMO professor awarded for wolf spider research
Southeast Missouri schools battle flu season with virtual classes and preventive measures
EducationJan. 31
Southeast Missouri schools battle flu season with virtual classes and preventive measures
SEMO partners with Saint Francis to boost careers in allied health
EducationJan. 30
SEMO partners with Saint Francis to boost careers in allied health
Spectrum Scholars program offers $20,000 scholarships, internships for eligible college juniors
EducationJan. 29
Spectrum Scholars program offers $20,000 scholarships, internships for eligible college juniors
Cape school board votes to adjust pay scales to align with new minimum wage law
EducationJan. 28
Cape school board votes to adjust pay scales to align with new minimum wage law
SEMO's athletic training master's program earns five-year accreditation
EducationJan. 28
SEMO's athletic training master's program earns five-year accreditation
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy