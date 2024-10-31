Cape Central embraces leadership with new Chick-fil-A partnership

Cape Girardeau Central High School partnered with Chick-fil-A for the 2024-25 school year to promote servant leadership through the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy.

Cape Central’s group, composed of 26 students and sponsored by Central’s physical education teacher Ashley Radake, came to fruition following the program's success at Notre Dame Regional High School.

“Kate House from Chick-fil-A actually reached out to Mr. (Marty) Vines, our assistant principal,” Radake said. “They had started this last year with Notre Dame, and it went really well. They decided they wanted to add us into the mix also, so they reached out and we jumped on board because we thought it was a great idea.”

To choose the inaugural members of the academy, Radake emailed the staff at Cape Central asking for the names of students who they felt had good leadership qualities. Some of the students were referred multiple times, which made those selections easy for Radake, but she required some assistance to narrow her choices down to between the 25 to 30 members she wanted.

The group meets twice a month to discuss future projects and watch educational videos called Leader Labs which, according to the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy website, “give students the practical tools needed to make a positive impact in their local communities.”

The academy students participated in Chick-fil-A’s 1 Million Book Giveaway, in which the company sent 144 packs of five books for club members to distribute to elementary students in the district.

“As a group, we kind of made up an assembly line and took one of each of those books and sent them in a bag,” Radake said. “They wrote sweet little notes to the kids and packaged those up, and that's what we delivered.”