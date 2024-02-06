All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EducationNovember 4, 2024

Perry County offers free substitute teacher certification courses

Perry County School District offers free certification classes for substitute teachers Nov. 18 through 21. Open to those 18 and older with a high school diploma. Subs at Perry County schools earn $100 per day with long-term opportunities.

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Google Maps

Perry County School District is hosting free state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education-approved substitute teacher certification classes from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, through Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center.

Minimum enrollment requirements include having a high school diploma or equivalent, being 18 or older to substitute in a kindergarten through eighth grade building or 20 years or older to sub in a ninth through 12th grade building. Interested candidates will also be required to complete a background check and separate registration within the DESE portal, which will also be covered for individuals who complete the course.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Substitute teachers in the Perry County district earn $100 per day and have “long-term subbing” opportunities that can provide higher pay.

Interested parties may register for the course at bit.ly/40laNuo.

Advertisement
Related
EducationNov. 4
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
EducationNov. 4
Notre Dame's annual craft, collectibles event held at end of...
EducationOct. 31
Cape Central embraces leadership with new Chick-fil-A partne...
EducationOct. 31
Southeast Missouri State announces Zaki Ali as 2025 MLK Cele...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Central student's puppet theater project aims to inspire young readers, fight illiteracy
EducationOct. 30
Cape Central student's puppet theater project aims to inspire young readers, fight illiteracy
Cape Girardeau Public Schools approves Marquand-Zion partnership, SEMO faculty agreement for CTC teaching role
EducationOct. 29
Cape Girardeau Public Schools approves Marquand-Zion partnership, SEMO faculty agreement for CTC teaching role
SEMO officially unveils new Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center with ribbon-cutting ceremony
EducationOct. 25
SEMO officially unveils new Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center with ribbon-cutting ceremony
New beginnings for Cape Central Academy as doors open at revamped Red Star Baptist site
EducationOct. 21
New beginnings for Cape Central Academy as doors open at revamped Red Star Baptist site
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Here's how to stay safe from scams
EducationOct. 19
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Here's how to stay safe from scams
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
EducationOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
Submitted: Rotary Club education grants
EducationOct. 18
Submitted: Rotary Club education grants
The Biden administration has now canceled loans for more than 1 million public workers
EducationOct. 17
The Biden administration has now canceled loans for more than 1 million public workers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy