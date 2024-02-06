Perry County offers free substitute teacher certification courses

Perry County School District is hosting free state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education-approved substitute teacher certification classes from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, through Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center.

Minimum enrollment requirements include having a high school diploma or equivalent, being 18 or older to substitute in a kindergarten through eighth grade building or 20 years or older to sub in a ninth through 12th grade building. Interested candidates will also be required to complete a background check and separate registration within the DESE portal, which will also be covered for individuals who complete the course.