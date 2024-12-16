Prospective Southeast Missouri State University theater and dance students have three opportunities left to audition to enroll in the the fall 2025 semester.
Prospective students hoping to join the musical theater Bachelor of Fine Arts program in the fall may audition in-person Saturday, Jan. 25, Monday, Feb. 17, and Saturday,March 1. Alternatively, students may submit a video audition.
Prospective students auditioning will be required to sing two contrasting songs, perform a monologue and a dance call, where students will work with a faculty member to perform a jazz routine.
The River Campus touts state-of-the-art facilities, along with cutting-edge performance spaces, rehearsal rooms and production resources.
“What sets SEMO’s theatre program apart is its unique combination of professional training, industry connections, and real-world experience,” Kenn Stilson, Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance chairman, said in a news release. “Students participate in six major productions each year, spanning plays, musicals and a dance concert, giving them extensive performance opportunities. And they can audition for shows their first semester, something unheard of with larger programs.”
To apply for auditions or for more information, visit the theater and dance program website.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.