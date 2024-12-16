Prospective Southeast Missouri State University theater and dance students have three opportunities left to audition to enroll in the the fall 2025 semester.

Prospective students hoping to join the musical theater Bachelor of Fine Arts program in the fall may audition in-person Saturday, Jan. 25, Monday, Feb. 17, and Saturday,March 1. Alternatively, students may submit a video audition.

Prospective students auditioning will be required to sing two contrasting songs, perform a monologue and a dance call, where students will work with a faculty member to perform a jazz routine.