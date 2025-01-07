25 new officers graduate from SEMO Law Enforcement Academy

“Each year, we put approximately 50 trained officers and deputies on the streets, which significantly increases public safety,” Bobby Bollinger, SEMO LEA director, said in the release. “Our graduates are well-prepared to handle the complexities of modern law enforcement, and as a result, they’re highly sought after by departments. More officers on the streets, combined with better training, means safer communities for everyone.”

The Law Enforcement Academy allows students to enroll as part of their bachelor’s program or pursue a standalone certificate, which counts as 18 credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree. Applications open for the fall 2025 semester Monday, April 7.

Click here for more information about the Law Enforcement Academy.