25 new officers graduate from SEMO Law Enforcement Academy

Southeast Missouri State University’s Law Enforcement Academy graduated 25 new officers in December, 20 of whom will immediately begin their careers at agencies across 11 counties in the SEMO area.
The December class was the seventh straight to achieve a 100% pass rate on the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Exam. According to a news release from the university, each graduate is “ready to serve and protect their communities” after completing the 19-week program.
“Each year, we put approximately 50 trained officers and deputies on the streets, which significantly increases public safety,” Bobby Bollinger, SEMO LEA director, said in the release. “Our graduates are well-prepared to handle the complexities of modern law enforcement, and as a result, they’re highly sought after by departments. More officers on the streets, combined with better training, means safer communities for everyone.”
The Law Enforcement Academy allows students to enroll as part of their bachelor’s program or pursue a standalone certificate, which counts as 18 credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree. Applications open for the fall 2025 semester Monday, April 7.
