Several significant events highlighted education in Southeast Missouri during 2024.

From the local university's president not having his contract renewed to upgraded security measures following a graduation shooting, here's a look back at some of the significant events from the past year.

Vargas' contract not renewed; SEMO searches for new president

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas announced he will be leaving the university Wednesday, Aug. 28, effective Monday, June 30. Southeast Missourian file

Carlos Vargas has officially entered his final year as SEMO's president as the Board of Governors chose not to renew his contract moving forward.

Vargas’ final day with the university will be Monday, June 30, 2025. He began his tenure as president July 1, 2015.

The university touted several of Vargas’ achievements as president in its announcement of his incoming departure, including helping the university receive a 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission, developing innovative academic programs such as industrial and systems engineering and unmanned aircraft systems, securing statewide designation for SEMO’s visual and performing arts, computer science and cybersecurity programs, launching the “Transforming Lives” capital campaign and securing more than $100 million in funding for various initiatives, among others.

“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve as president of Southeast Missouri State University for the past decade,” Vargas wrote in an email to SEMO students on Aug. 28, the day the announcement was made.

The Board of Governors is conducting a nationwide search for the university’s 19th president. It is currently in the third stage — reviewing applications and conducting interviews — of a five-stage hiring plan. The board is expected to schedule tentative on-campus finalist visits through January and February.

Local schools beef up security after graduation incident

From left, Josh Crowell, Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent of Support Services; Howard Benyon, district superintendent; and Mark Wyatt, school resource officer, wait to speak with reporters at a news conference May 20 at school district's central administration office in Cape Girardeau. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com, file

Cape Girardeau Public Schools, Jackson R-2 Public Schools and SEMO upgraded their security measures and policies after two people were injured by a single gunshot at the Show Me Center’s concession area during Cape Central High School’s graduation May 19.

All three entities purchased new portable weapons detection systems to use at large events on an as-needed basis, as well as at some of the school districts’ building entrances. Cape schools had purchased multiple detectors before May’s graduation after testing a unit at Cape Central Academy during the 2023-24 school year, but hadn’t received them in time for the ceremony.

In addition, clear bag policies were expanded from SEMO’s athletic events to all on-campus events, while Cape schools implemented new clear bag policies. Other new measures across the three entities include increasing the security presence, purchasing additional cameras and limiting designated entrances.

SEMO, Cape schools unveil new facilities