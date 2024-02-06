Several significant events highlighted education in Southeast Missouri during 2024.
From the local university's president not having his contract renewed to upgraded security measures following a graduation shooting, here's a look back at some of the significant events from the past year.
Vargas' contract not renewed; SEMO searches for new president
Carlos Vargas has officially entered his final year as SEMO's president as the Board of Governors chose not to renew his contract moving forward.
Vargas’ final day with the university will be Monday, June 30, 2025. He began his tenure as president July 1, 2015.
The university touted several of Vargas’ achievements as president in its announcement of his incoming departure, including helping the university receive a 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission, developing innovative academic programs such as industrial and systems engineering and unmanned aircraft systems, securing statewide designation for SEMO’s visual and performing arts, computer science and cybersecurity programs, launching the “Transforming Lives” capital campaign and securing more than $100 million in funding for various initiatives, among others.
“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve as president of Southeast Missouri State University for the past decade,” Vargas wrote in an email to SEMO students on Aug. 28, the day the announcement was made.
The Board of Governors is conducting a nationwide search for the university’s 19th president. It is currently in the third stage — reviewing applications and conducting interviews — of a five-stage hiring plan. The board is expected to schedule tentative on-campus finalist visits through January and February.
Local schools beef up security after graduation incident
Cape Girardeau Public Schools, Jackson R-2 Public Schools and SEMO upgraded their security measures and policies after two people were injured by a single gunshot at the Show Me Center’s concession area during Cape Central High School’s graduation May 19.
All three entities purchased new portable weapons detection systems to use at large events on an as-needed basis, as well as at some of the school districts’ building entrances. Cape schools had purchased multiple detectors before May’s graduation after testing a unit at Cape Central Academy during the 2023-24 school year, but hadn’t received them in time for the ceremony.
In addition, clear bag policies were expanded from SEMO’s athletic events to all on-campus events, while Cape schools implemented new clear bag policies. Other new measures across the three entities include increasing the security presence, purchasing additional cameras and limiting designated entrances.
SEMO, Cape schools unveil new facilities
Three new facilities opened in 2024, including SEMO’s innovative cyber command center and Cape schools’ indoor training facility and new location for Cape Central Academy.
SEMO’s Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center, the first of its kind west of the Mississippi River, was officially unveiled Oct. 25 to help students hone their skills through real-world cyberattack scenarios. The center was made possible through a collaboration between SEMO and IBM and was named after 1971 SEMO graduate Charles Stamp, who gifted $1 million to the university to aid in its completion.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools completed two major projects in 2024, including the construction of the new Cape Tigers Training Facility at the high school and the renovation of the old Red Star Baptist Church to house Central Academy.
Cape schools hosted a public ribbon-cutting ceremony revealing the 44,000-square-foot training facility on Cape Central’s campus Aug. 30. The facility offers a multipurpose space that features an artificial turf surface, jumping pits and batting cages, can be utilized by multiple sports and the high school marching band. The building provides ample storage space, locker rooms and coaching offices for several sports.
Central Academy officially moved into its new location as the district put the finishing touches on its renovations of the old Red Star Baptist Church on Oct. 21. The district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 4 to present the facility to the public. Previously housed at the district’s Central Administrative Offices, Central Academy’s new location offers more space, a full-sized gym, a designated cafeteria, more classrooms and updated technology.
Oak Ridge schools celebrate 150 years
The Oak Ridge R-VI School District celebrated its 150th anniversary Nov. 9.
The all-day celebration featured a 5K race, cornhole tournament, school district tours, an alumni dinner, live music, various raffles and an auction. Helen Ford McFerron, the oldest living Oak Ridge graduate and valedictorian of the 1944 graduating class, served as grand marshal for the event.
The original two-story, four-room schoolhouse was erected in 1874 and classes began Nov. 2 that year. Oak Ridge's first class graduated in 1878.
SEMO welcomes area schools into Educators Advantage program
SEMO began its Educators Advantage program in 2024, offering tuition discounts, reduced ticket prices and other amenities to employees of local public school districts in the region.
The program began with SEMO's partnership with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, which was signed Aug. 8.
"(The staff is) super excited about the partnership and the opportunities ahead that come along with it,” said Brice Beck, deputy superintendent for K-12 Education at Cape Girardeau Public Schools. “The first thing was the tuition discount. That's probably what everybody was the most excited about. And then, next to that, I think it's that understanding of enhancing our existing relationship to strengthen our school community because there's a huge group of faculty and staff at our school district that heavily support SEMO."
Since Cape schools became partnered, SEMO has expanded the Educators Advantage program to include Jackson, Advance, Bell City, Chaffee, Gideon, Park Hills Central, Scott City, Greenville, Scott County (Kelly), Portageville and Altenberg.
