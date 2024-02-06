All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
EducationFebruary 28, 2025

2021 Cape Central valedictorian Emma McDougal honored with prestigious Mizzou '39 Award

Emma McDougal, 2021 Cape Central valedictorian, receives the prestigious Mizzou '39 Award for her academic excellence, leadership and community service as an engineering student at the University of Missouri.

Southeast Missourian
Emma McDougal ahead of Cape Central High School's graduation in 2021. McDougal, the school's 2021 valedictorian, was a recipient of the Mizzou '39 Award.
Emma McDougal ahead of Cape Central High School's graduation in 2021. McDougal, the school's 2021 valedictorian, was a recipient of the Mizzou '39 Award.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Central High School graduate and current University of Missouri student Emma McDougal was recognized by the Mizzou Alumni Association and Alumni Association Student Board as one of 39 recipients of the Mizzou '39 Award.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Mizzou '39 Award is presented annually to 39 "outstanding seniors". According to Mizzou's website, recipients are chosen for their academic achievements, leadership qualities and service to the university and community.

McDougal, an engineering student, was Cape Central's valedictorian in 2021 and scored a perfect 36 on her ACT before attending Mizzou. She was mentored by Bret Ulery, associate professor of Chemical Engineering at the university.

Story Tags
Cape Girardeau Public Schools
Education
Local News
Advertisement
Related
EducationFeb. 28
Despite overall decline, SEMO sees growth in 'key enrollment...
EducationFeb. 28
Southeast Missouri State University announces room, board ra...
EducationFeb. 28
Cape County Job Olympics event empowers students with specia...
EducationFeb. 28
Handwritten hope: Students reach out to seniors on National ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson FBLA members excel at District 15 Leadership Conference
EducationFeb. 27
Jackson FBLA members excel at District 15 Leadership Conference
Cape Central student receives Senator’s Choice Award for 2025 art exhibition
EducationFeb. 27
Cape Central student receives Senator’s Choice Award for 2025 art exhibition
Carpe Diem 2025: SEMO’s vibrant celebration of global cultures scheduled for Saturday
EducationFeb. 27
Carpe Diem 2025: SEMO’s vibrant celebration of global cultures scheduled for Saturday
Explore the future of science at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair
EducationFeb. 27
Explore the future of science at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair
SEMO cybersecurity students rank top 10 globally in MITRE's eCTF competition
EducationFeb. 27
SEMO cybersecurity students rank top 10 globally in MITRE's eCTF competition
Twin Rivers School Board opts for stringent enforcement of security policies after student gun incident
EducationFeb. 26
Twin Rivers School Board opts for stringent enforcement of security policies after student gun incident
Honor roll: St. Vincent de Paul School
EducationFeb. 26
Honor roll: St. Vincent de Paul School
Honor roll: Scott City Middle School
EducationFeb. 26
Honor roll: Scott City Middle School
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy