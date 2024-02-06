The Mizzou '39 Award is presented annually to 39 "outstanding seniors". According to Mizzou's website, recipients are chosen for their academic achievements, leadership qualities and service to the university and community.

McDougal, an engineering student, was Cape Central's valedictorian in 2021 and scored a perfect 36 on her ACT before attending Mizzou. She was mentored by Bret Ulery, associate professor of Chemical Engineering at the university.