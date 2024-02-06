Cape Central High School graduate and current University of Missouri student Emma McDougal was recognized by the Mizzou Alumni Association and Alumni Association Student Board as one of 39 recipients of the Mizzou '39 Award.
The Mizzou '39 Award is presented annually to 39 "outstanding seniors". According to Mizzou's website, recipients are chosen for their academic achievements, leadership qualities and service to the university and community.
McDougal, an engineering student, was Cape Central's valedictorian in 2021 and scored a perfect 36 on her ACT before attending Mizzou. She was mentored by Bret Ulery, associate professor of Chemical Engineering at the university.
