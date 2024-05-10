Local news digest 10-5-24 (weekend)

BIRTH: One birth from Mercy
By: Sharon
FROM FRIDAY
EOC Grand Opening
By Christopher
Art: 3 pics
Length: 16.2 inches
Filed
NAACP Banquet preview (HELD FROM THURSDAY; NO ROOM)
By Christopher
Art: 1 file
Length: 14.8
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Nathan
Art: File
KENNETT ARSON SUSPECT NOW FACES FORGERY: Missourii Indpendent article about the latest in the Umfress fiasco.
By Rudi Keller, Missouri Independent
Filed
Mug of Umfress
ROAD WORK: One brief
By: Sharon
Length: 2
SEMO named to U.S. News Best College Rankings (Brief)
By: J.C.
Art: File
Filed: before 4 p.m.
City's annual hydrant testing to cause potential discoloration in water (brief)
Nathan
Art: file
Filed
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Nathan
Art: file
Filed
County commission meeting 10-4
By Christopher
Art: 1 pic
Length: 5.2 inches
Study reveals spike in sterilization requests following Roe v. Wade overturn
Stateline news