digestOctober 5, 2024
Local news digest 10-5-24 (weekend)

BIRTH: One birth from Mercy

By: Sharon

FROM FRIDAY

EOC Grand Opening

By Christopher

Art: 3 pics

Length: 16.2 inches

Filed

NAACP Banquet preview (HELD FROM THURSDAY; NO ROOM)

By Christopher

Art: 1 file

Length: 14.8

Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts

Nathan

Art: File

KENNETT ARSON SUSPECT NOW FACES FORGERY: Missourii Indpendent article about the latest in the Umfress fiasco.

By Rudi Keller, Missouri Independent

Filed

Mug of Umfress

ROAD WORK: One brief

By: Sharon

Length: 2

SEMO named to U.S. News Best College Rankings (Brief)

By: J.C.

Art: File

Filed: before 4 p.m.

City's annual hydrant testing to cause potential discoloration in water (brief)

Nathan

Art: file

Filed

Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November

Nathan

Art: file

Filed

County commission meeting 10-4

By Christopher

Art: 1 pic

Length: 5.2 inches

Study reveals spike in sterilization requests following Roe v. Wade overturn

Stateline news

image
