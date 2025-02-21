Henry Rusten, an 18-year-old composer from Cape Girardeau, is set to make his mark in the world of music with the world premiere of his composition “Paradigm Shift”. The piece will be performed by members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra as part of its “Live at The Sheldon: Echoes of Home” program at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6, in St. Louis.

Rusten, a sophomore studying music composition at the University of Missouri in Columbia has been recognized for his talent through the Mizzou New Music Initiative, a program that supports emerging composers.

“Paradigm Shift” will be performed by a string quartet composed of two violins, a viola and a cello. Rusten said the piece explores different ways to phrase a small melodic idea. The composition invites listeners to experience echoes from a new generation, blending classical influences with elements of contemporary popular music.

“It’s a very short, like a four-note theme, but it's used in a lot of different ways, sections that are happier, sections that are more intense and sad, it's used in a lot of different ways, in different moods,” Rusten said about his piece

“Paradigm Shift” took Rusten around three to four months to compose during last semester. He said like most of his ideas, he came up with it on a piano, where he just messed around playing until he found a chord or an idea he liked, then expanded on that.