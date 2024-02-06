Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question

(Author’s note: This modified piece first appeared as part of a master’s thesis. The author, who spent nine years in the Arkansas Army National Guard, served on active duty as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom from November 2007 through January 2009. Prior to that deployment, he served on active duty as part of Operation Enduring Freedom attached to Joint Task Force Guantanamo at U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, from August 2003 to July 2004. He is now editor of the Southeast Missourian.)

Eight-thirty p.m. local time. I wasn’t tired, but morning comes early in Iraq, and I needed to keep working on getting to bed at a reasonable hour. The two weeks we had spent in Kuwait finishing our training and the few days we’d been in Iraq hadn’t yet gotten me off my internal Arkansas clock.

I sat up in my bunk and started to take off my shoes, as my roommate, Applegate, did whatever he was doing on the other side of the room, our hooch being a 10-foot-by-12-foot metal shed with a fake wood linoleum floor and a decent air conditioner (when the power was on). I couldn’t see him, because our lockers split the room down the middle to give us something kinda/sorta approaching privacy. He was probably watching a movie. He watched a lot of movies, headphones on and oblivious to the outside world. We made it as homey as we could, but without much space or access to furniture, all we could really do was wrap into the little cocoon of our own space, enjoying those brief respites from our work, which often ran from sunrise to sunrise.

As I dropped my second shoe to the floor, I heard the first explosion.

The next 30 seconds seemed like a lifetime. Time slowed to a crawl as the future — my future — slipped into that infamous fog of war.

Whoom.

Hmm, guess they moved the Paladins over to this side today.

At Talill air base in southern Iraq, the folks in charge had at their disposal a pair of Paladin tanks. Huge tanks. Huge. They sling shells up to 15 miles. When one of those things cranked off, it sounded like The Devil himself banging on the door. Artillery fire and rockets/mortar explosions sound exactly like huge concussive fireworks at chamber of commerce Fourth of July events. Small arms fire sounds exactly like those little things people shoot off in their backyard. (Those facts are the reason many veterans don’t care much for fireworks.) The Paladins at Talill were offensive weapons, used to target enemies in the area. And they fired quite often. The base command kept the pair close together but moved them regularly, lest the bad guys target them.

Whoom!

The second explosion was closer, with enough distance between the first and second for me to notice.

That’s odd. They usually park them side by side. I wonder why …

WHOOM!

The third explosion was much closer and shook the ground. In that instant, it dawned on me what was happening.

That’s not outgoing fire. It’s incoming!

I had never been shot at. I might have gotten angry if there had been time.

There wasn’t.

As the concussion fell away, I heard the whistle of the next Kaytusha rocket coming. It sounds a lot like bombs do in the movies. A downward spiral of doom, falling upon its hapless victims with neither familiarity nor sympathy. I was certain I was hearing my rapidly impending death. I sat there on my bunk, waiting for what I assumed was the inevitable. I didn’t try to get to my body armor or kevlar helmet. I didn’t have time. My fate was what it was going to be.

I’d like to say I had some sort of epiphany or fond thoughts of loved ones, memories to cling to as my life was about to end. But I didn’t. I had one simple thought that came in big, bold letters. Filled with disgust more than anything.

I'M GONNA DIE. RIGHT HERE.

And then it hit.

I can’t adequately explain the fury of the fourth explosion.

I thought the hooch was going to cave in upon itself. I can still see the dust and sand particles taking over the air, shrouding the room in a brown haze. The sound was trying to split my head apart. I heard shrapnel scraping against metal and concrete like screeching rusty nails on a blistering tin roof.

The concussion jostled me to my core. Felt like it moved my organs around inside. But I didn’t feel the searing heat of shrapnel tearing into me. I didn't feel warm blood cascading down my abdomen or legs. I didn’t hurt.

That was a good thing, I figured.

Then, as quickly as it came, the monster was gone, save the ringing in my head. Applegate jumped to the door, faster than I’d ever seen him move, and peeked outside. I have no idea what he thought he was going to see.

The rocket had hit nearby but didn’t hit our hooch.

WHOOM!!

The fifth rocket landed further past the hooch, outside of the blast wall, probably a hundred yards away.

I didn’t know it at the time, but the way the Iraqis or Iranians or whomever was shooting at us lined up these rockets and mortars, the ordnance landed in a generally straight line. So, if the explosions were getting closer and then were past you, you were most likely safe. I wouldn’t have minded having that bit of information that first night, though I don’t know that I could have processed it in time to really matter to my mental wellbeing.