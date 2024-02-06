It is Do It Yourself (DIY) season and Scout Hall is here to help with some of your holiday gift needs with two new Made Here workshops.

Wreath making

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, one of the Made Here Winter Workshop series will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Scout Hall. The workshop will be led by Tatianna Parham of Parwick Designs.

Those attending will create a wreath using fresh greenery. Participants will have access to a variety of ribbons, decorative stems, tags, picks and ornaments to create a wreath that will match their unique style.

No experience is needed for this event, Scout Hall’s website says it is all about having fun and getting in the holiday spirit. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available during the night.

Space is limited to 20 seats.