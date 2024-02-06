All sections
CommunityNovember 25, 2024

Unleash your creativity with Scout Hall's festive DIY classes this December

Join Scout Hall's festive DIY workshops this December! Create custom wreaths Tuesday, Dec. 3, and elevate your cookie decorating skills Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

It is Do It Yourself (DIY) season and Scout Hall is here to help with some of your holiday gift needs with two new Made Here workshops.

Wreath making

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, one of the Made Here Winter Workshop series will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Scout Hall. The workshop will be led by Tatianna Parham of Parwick Designs.

Those attending will create a wreath using fresh greenery. Participants will have access to a variety of ribbons, decorative stems, tags, picks and ornaments to create a wreath that will match their unique style.

No experience is needed for this event, Scout Hall’s website says it is all about having fun and getting in the holiday spirit. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available during the night.

Space is limited to 20 seats.

Holiday cookie decorating class

Just in time for Christmas parties, Scout Hall is holding a holiday cookie decorating cookie class to help participants step up their cookie game.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the second of two Made Here Winter workshops will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Scout Hall. This class will be led by Rachael Long owner of Cookies by Rae.

Long will guide attendees through different decorating techniques to make the cookies stand out. Participants will gain a new skill with a piping bag for future cookies.

At the end of the night, attendees will leave with recipes for royal icing and sugar cookies, a special gift to kick-start their baking journey as well as six beautifully decorated cookies to take home.

Light refreshments will be provided and a cash bar will be available. Only 20 are available for this Made Here workshop.

The series is a chance to learn a new skill and enjoy a night with others.

Scout Hall will have local business owners available to share their skills, so attendees can take home a project and gain some knowledge at the night’s end.

To buy tickets for either event, go to www.thescouthall.com.

