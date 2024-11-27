Travel experts share tips ahead of busy Thanksgiving weekend

Heavy crowds at airports and busy roadways cause significant stress for families looking to reunite with loved ones around Thanksgiving. According to a survey released by travel agency The Vacationer, more than one-half of respondents intend to travel over the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday. Those traveling will also spend more than in previous years — one-third of respondents earmarked over $1,000 for travel this November.

Much of this spending will go to airlines, which anticipate their busiest travel season in the days immediately preceding and following Thanksgiving. In 2023, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday following as the busiest days to fly — 2,741,610 and 2,908,785 travelers passed TSA checkpoints on those days, respectively.

Travel experts agree busy travel days present some challenges, but key strategies can mitigate headaches. Experts’ top tips include planning ahead, packing beyond the bare necessities, and keeping everyone’s needs in mind while preparing to leave home for the holiday.

Plan Ahead

Experts agree planning makes for a more effortless travel experience. Georgia Konidari, founder of World Wild Schooling, books her flights and hotel as early as possible to beat the rush. “The holiday season is always busy, so it’s important to plan,” she notes. If traveling with children, advance planning allows “the chance to pick the most kid-friendly accommodation, which tends to be booked out as the holidays get closer.”

Allotting extra time for travel, whether by plane or car, helps ensure a smooth Thanksgiving experience. For flyers, Konidari notes, “Leave earlier than usual to handle the stress better and have enough time to pass security.” For road trippers, anticipate taking more breaks instead of fewer. “It’s a good idea to plan a break every two hours. Regular breaks allow us to stretch our feet while the kids run around to burn off some energy.” Konidari recommends scoping out stops at parks or rest stops with playgrounds.

Even the best-laid plans will encounter stressors along the way. Maintaining a positive attitude helps everyone remain in good spirits. Monica Fish, frequent traveler and founder of Planner at Heart, shares, “We travel with the kids frequently, and over the years, we’ve seen how they take their cues from us. So, if we keep the day fun and roll with any hiccups like flight delays, it really makes a difference.” Fish suggests dressing in festive outfits or taking family photos with airport holiday decorations to keep the day fun.