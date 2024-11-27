Travel experts share tips ahead of busy Thanksgiving weekend

Heavy crowds at airports and busy roadways cause significant stress for families looking to reunite with loved ones around Thanksgiving. According to a survey released by travel agency The Vacationer, more than one-half of respondents intend to travel over the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday. Those traveling will also spend more than in previous years — one-third of respondents earmarked over $1,000 for travel this November.
Much of this spending will go to airlines, which anticipate their busiest travel season in the days immediately preceding and following Thanksgiving. In 2023, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday following as the busiest days to fly — 2,741,610 and 2,908,785 travelers passed TSA checkpoints on those days, respectively.
Travel experts agree busy travel days present some challenges, but key strategies can mitigate headaches. Experts’ top tips include planning ahead, packing beyond the bare necessities, and keeping everyone’s needs in mind while preparing to leave home for the holiday.
Plan Ahead
Experts agree planning makes for a more effortless travel experience. Georgia Konidari, founder of World Wild Schooling, books her flights and hotel as early as possible to beat the rush. “The holiday season is always busy, so it’s important to plan,” she notes. If traveling with children, advance planning allows “the chance to pick the most kid-friendly accommodation, which tends to be booked out as the holidays get closer.”
Allotting extra time for travel, whether by plane or car, helps ensure a smooth Thanksgiving experience. For flyers, Konidari notes, “Leave earlier than usual to handle the stress better and have enough time to pass security.” For road trippers, anticipate taking more breaks instead of fewer. “It’s a good idea to plan a break every two hours. Regular breaks allow us to stretch our feet while the kids run around to burn off some energy.” Konidari recommends scoping out stops at parks or rest stops with playgrounds.
Even the best-laid plans will encounter stressors along the way. Maintaining a positive attitude helps everyone remain in good spirits. Monica Fish, frequent traveler and founder of Planner at Heart, shares, “We travel with the kids frequently, and over the years, we’ve seen how they take their cues from us. So, if we keep the day fun and roll with any hiccups like flight delays, it really makes a difference.” Fish suggests dressing in festive outfits or taking family photos with airport holiday decorations to keep the day fun.
If flexibility allows, travel on off-peak days to mitigate airport crowds and congested roads. Leaving an extra day or two early and returning home a day or two later will help travelers dodge the worst of those long lines and traffic.
Pack Smart
Packing intelligently for a vacation goes beyond remembering a toothbrush and extra socks. Families must prepare for numerous situations when traveling during the holidays, especially with children.
Alex Caspero, New York Times best-selling author and founder of Delish Knowledge, keeps her packing strategy top-of-mind when preparing for holiday travel. She shares, “Our carry-ons are always loaded with a full change of clothes for each child and a blanket for unexpected chilly places. I also pack a few books, toys, and a charged tablet for long flights.”
Bringing snacks for everyone in the family also helps manage an otherwise stressful travel day. Kondari notes, “Hungry kids can become frustrated and cranky very quickly. Have various healthy snacks with you.” Caspero also emphasizes that her carry-on bags contain “more snacks than we think we’ll ever need.”
For families with less travel experience, catching a flight or embarking on a long road trip feels daunting. Caspero, who frequently travels with her family, offers words of encouragement. “We’ve taken our kids on almost 100 flights, and I’ve found that traveling with kids doesn’t have to be hard, as long as you prepare for their needs.”
Anticipating everyone’s needs during and after travel lessens the burden of hitting the road or skies over the holiday. Packing more than the essentials in carry-on bags starts the vacation off on the right foot.
