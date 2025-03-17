Tornado recovery: Where to seek refuge, how to lend a hand

The American Red Cross is adjusting its shelter operations in Missouri following the recent tornadoes that have caused widespread damage.

The Red Cross is providing support to those affected by the severe weather over the weekend. Shelters remain open at Moose Lodge in Franklin County, First Baptist Church in Phelps County and North County Rec Plex in St. Louis County. These facilities are available for individuals and families who have been displaced by the tornadoes, which have left many homes damaged, trees uprooted and residents without power.

The Red Cross emphasizes that identification or proof of residency is not required to access the shelters. Individuals and families are encouraged to bring essential items such as clothing, bedding, toiletries, medication and items for children.