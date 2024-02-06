Tips for keeping your wedding from becoming a political battleground

NEW YORK (AP) — Uncle Jim is profoundly red, politically speaking. Cousin Jane is liberal, activist left. The two can't usually be in a room together without sparks flying, but both are invited to your wedding.

“I’ve had couples call me in a panic after realizing their seating chart might accidentally turn their reception into a town hall debate. Fun times,” Los Angeles wedding planner Natalie Benett said.

“As much as we all wish weddings could be a bubble of pure joy and confetti, sometimes the world outside sneaks in, and election cycles are no exception,” she added.

As the polarizing November election creeps closer in the U.S., wedding planners, etiquette experts and conflict-resolution pros have an arsenal of strategies for mitigating political friction at weddings, especially those well-soaked in alcohol from an open bar.

Take a good look at invitations and seating charts

First and foremost: Get ahead of it with friendly pleadings on wedding invitations, websites and even signage posted at the welcome table on the big day imploring guests to leave politics at the door.

Distance potential sparring partners when planning seating arrangements. Well-placed human buffers can help if putting a football field of real estate between guests who are likely culprits isn't feasible, Benett said.

Designate peacekeepers

“Another trick I’ve seen work is having a designated peacekeeper. Maybe it’s your maid of honor, or that one family friend who’s great at steering conversations back to, 'Oh my gosh, did you see her dress?' It’s all about knowing who can step in and diffuse the tension with charm," Benett said.

Etiquette consultant Jo Hayes calls those useful folk “diffusers,” the socially skilled, suave, well-spoken brother/sister/cousin/friend who can intervene if political divisions get out of hand.

“They can swoop in and, hopefully discretely, diffuse the situation, pull one of the parties away and engage in conversation, then advise the warring parties to avoid political discussions for the rest of the evening,” she said.

Use the hired help strategically

Relying on the hired help can go a long way. Planners, DJs, videographers and photographers interact with guests throughout the festivities.

“We're perfectly positioned to redirect conversations. We're the first line of defense when political tension arises,” said Mary Angelini, founder of Key Moment Films, a wedding videography company in Palm Beach, Florida. “Keep the photo and video team in the loop on any concerns.”

Keep toasts free of politics

Former political consultant Brian Franklin is co-founder of Vows & Speeches, a Los Angeles-based company that helps customize just that: Wedding vows, and speeches for nuptials and other events.

“When it comes to the reception speeches and toasts, it’s critically important that couples instruct those speaking not to mention or joke about politics, politicians or controversial subjects,” he said.

That may seem obvious, "but it's surprisingly common for us to have to help our clients understand that the purpose of these moments is to pay tribute to the couple, not to do a comedy routine or scare up votes.”