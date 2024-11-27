Through the Woods: Turkeys can be turkeys

This photo was taken through my kitchen window. My wife heard these turkeys pecking on the window. They apparently were seeing their own reflections in the glass and thought neighboring turkeys had showed up. We were amused.
The quality of this photo may not be very good, but the quality of the moment watching turkeys acting like turkeys was good comedy. They maintained their serious “poker face” even as they walked away.
Although their beards are not showing in the photo, the blackness of their body feathers and spurs on their legs denotes they are gobblers. These are native eastern wild turkeys. Celebrating Thanksgiving with a roasted turkey on the dinner table is a Thanksgiving tradition.
Aaron Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
