Community
November 27, 2024

Through the Woods: Turkeys can be turkeys

A humorous encounter with wild turkeys at a kitchen window offers a glimpse into their quirky behavior. Despite the blurry photo, the moment was pure comedy as the gobblers mistook their reflections for rivals.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation
Submitted
Aaron Horrell
Aaron Horrell

This photo was taken through my kitchen window. My wife heard these turkeys pecking on the window. They apparently were seeing their own reflections in the glass and thought neighboring turkeys had showed up. We were amused.

The quality of this photo may not be very good, but the quality of the moment watching turkeys acting like turkeys was good comedy. They maintained their serious “poker face” even as they walked away.

Although their beards are not showing in the photo, the blackness of their body feathers and spurs on their legs denotes they are gobblers. These are native eastern wild turkeys. Celebrating Thanksgiving with a roasted turkey on the dinner table is a Thanksgiving tradition.

Aaron Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

Aaron Horrell
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

