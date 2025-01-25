Through the Woods: Snow in the woods

A few weeks ago, snow fell across much of middle America. We didn’t get deep snow in Southeast Missouri, but the winter storm did drop about 4 inches in most places.
Getting outdoors after a snowfall has always been a thrill for me. There are beautiful scenes such as this one to see.
The vines in my photo here are native wild grapevines. Often the tangled vines covered in snow make what would be a good photograph an even better photograph.
Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
