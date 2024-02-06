Through the Woods: It's deer season

Nov. 16-26 is firearms deer season in Missouri. The vast majority of deer harvested in our state will be taken during those days. But did you know that Missouri has, over the years, added five other portions to deer season besides the firearms portion?
1. Early Youth Portion (ages 6-15) Nov. 2 to Nov. 3.
2. CWD (Chronic Wasting Disease) Portion (designated areas only) Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.
3. Late Youth Portion (ages 6-15) Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.
4. Late Antlerless Portion (designated areas only) Dec. 7 to 15.
5. Alternative Methods Portion, Dec. 28 to Jan. 7.
There are also two archery portions to the deer season. The first archery portion is Sept. 15 to Nov. 15. The second archery portion is Nov. 27 to Jan. 15.
I lifted this information from the November 2024 Missouri Conservationist magazine. Even if you don’t hunt and especially if you own or rent wooded land, it is good to know these various portions of the Missouri deer hunting season. Always obey game laws.
Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
