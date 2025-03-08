All sections
March 8, 2025

Through the Woods: Is this a valuable tree?

The American beech tree, a slow-growing species with tightly grained wood, plays a crucial role in supporting wildlife during cold winters. Despite lacking commercial value, its ecological importance is significant.

story image illustation
The first three weeks of February this year gave us some very cold nighttime temperatures that bottomed out near zero degrees Fahrenheit several nights. The tree I’m showing you here is a large American beech. It has been allowed to remain in place by more than one landowner for about 80 years. Beech trees are slow-growing trees with tightly grained wood.

Wildlife such as great horned owls, raccoons, black rat snakes and squirrels will call this tree home during winter. Often times when it gets very cold, several squirrels will den together in a common hole. Likewise, a whole family of raccoons will huddle for warmth in a single den. Some species of songbirds will gather together for the night in den trees as well, essentially saving each other’s lives.

So yes, this is a valuable woodland tree! It will never be a money tree for a logger. But if you love wildlife, I commend you for letting this tree stand. Thank you!

Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

