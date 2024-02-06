Through the Woods: I can see you in the dark

Getting a closeup of a great horned owl’s face is next to impossible in the wild without powerful camera gear. Several years ago, I visited Watkins Wildlife Rescue near Sedgewickville and made the near impossible possible.

This is half of the face of a great horned owl. The yellow eye of this native North American bird is about the size of a human eye and can see at least 35 times better in the dark than we can. The great horned owl sees in black and white.