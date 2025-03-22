Through the Woods: Do you love me?

My guess is that everybody loves baby bears. How could you look at such an innocent little face and not love it?
This is a baby black bear from Arkansas. It was born in a small cave out in the woods. The person holding this bear is a friend who helps the Arkansas Game & Fish Department control and protect Arkansas’ black bear population.
Southeast Missouri doesn’t appear to have a population of breeding black bears, although adult black bears are seen here from time to time.
I have never seen a Missouri black bear. But I have been told what to do if I ever see one. Back away slowly, retracing your steps going back to where you came from, being as quiet as possible. If you see only a baby bear and not the mother, be sure not to run. The mother bear may see or hear you running and be triggered to run after you. If the bear sees you and approaches you, clap your hands loudly and keep backing away.
