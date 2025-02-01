Through the Woods: A natural beauty

This small songbird can be heard happily chattering away even during the coldest of winter days. It is a creature of tall timbered woodlands and swamps. It is a woodpecker that chips out holes in trees that have died. The hole selected to raise its young will usually be over 30 feet up.

Woodpeckers will "drill" into the sides of old snags in search of insects to eat. In the process, holes are created in snags that become winter retreats for other small birds and climbing animals.