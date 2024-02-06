Through the Woods: A mallard duck

Late February is a good time to go looking for ducks. Springtime is fast approaching, and the mallards are getting excited about the spring migration to places farther north.
Not all mallards migrate north. Many of them will stay in Southeast Missouri, nest here and raise their young. These ducks are called resident ducks. This one could very well be a resident, because it was swimming alone.
This is a mallard drake. It is one of the largest ducks in North America. It also is one of the most beautiful with its fabulous green head.
Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
