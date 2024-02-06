All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
CommunityFebruary 22, 2025

Through the Woods: A mallard duck

Late February marks an exciting time for observing mallard ducks as they prepare for spring migration. While some head north, many remain in Southeast Missouri to nest and raise their young.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation
story image illustation

Late February is a good time to go looking for ducks. Springtime is fast approaching, and the mallards are getting excited about the spring migration to places farther north.

Not all mallards migrate north. Many of them will stay in Southeast Missouri, nest here and raise their young. These ducks are called resident ducks. This one could very well be a resident, because it was swimming alone.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This is a mallard drake. It is one of the largest ducks in North America. It also is one of the most beautiful with its fabulous green head.

Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Aaron Horrell
Advertisement
Related
CommunityFeb. 22
Adopt Charlotte 2-22-25
CommunityFeb. 22
Senior Center Menus for Feb. 24-28
CommunityFeb. 22
Scott City Musings: Zebco 202
CommunityFeb. 22
Club news 2-22-25

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Presbyterian Church in Cape to celebrate 190th anniversary starting March 9
CommunityFeb. 22
First Presbyterian Church in Cape to celebrate 190th anniversary starting March 9
Celebrate community success at Old Town Cape's annual dinner
CommunityFeb. 20
Celebrate community success at Old Town Cape's annual dinner
Celebrate Black History Month with music and more at the Gospel Extravaganza
CommunityFeb. 18
Celebrate Black History Month with music and more at the Gospel Extravaganza
From Spanish Street to Scout Hall: How the Arts Council plans to transform Cape Girardeau's art scene
CommunityFeb. 18
From Spanish Street to Scout Hall: How the Arts Council plans to transform Cape Girardeau's art scene
Quilt show returns to Mayfield Event Center
CommunityFeb. 18
Quilt show returns to Mayfield Event Center
Photo gallery: 17th annual Father-Daughter Dance in Cape Girardeau
CommunityFeb. 17
Photo gallery: 17th annual Father-Daughter Dance in Cape Girardeau
Senior Moments Column: Inspiring the next generation
CommunityFeb. 15
Senior Moments Column: Inspiring the next generation
Scott City Musings: Life simplified
CommunityFeb. 15
Scott City Musings: Life simplified
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy