Through the Woods: A lucky unlucky bird

Jan. 20 was a very cold day. I was watching television when I heard a thud on a window. I instantly suspected a small bird had hit the window. Looking out, I saw this white-breasted nuthatch lying on the ground.
I hurried outside on a rescue mission. Two things were imminent threats to the nuthatch. The very low temperatures could rob it of its body heat and freeze it to death. Or one of the feral house cats that frequent my area could find it and eat it before it recovered enough to fly.
The nuthatch lay motionless as I picked it up. I cradled it in my hands as it looked at me. It didn’t struggle so I took it inside and held it for several minutes. When it seemed ready to be released, I took it back outside and returned it to Mother Nature. I wanted you to see the shape and length of its beak, as well as the damaged upper tip. Its beak was very hard.
Horrell is an artist and outdoorsman. He lives in Chaffee. He owns Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.