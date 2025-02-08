Through the Woods: A lucky unlucky bird

Jan. 20 was a very cold day. I was watching television when I heard a thud on a window. I instantly suspected a small bird had hit the window. Looking out, I saw this white-breasted nuthatch lying on the ground.

I hurried outside on a rescue mission. Two things were imminent threats to the nuthatch. The very low temperatures could rob it of its body heat and freeze it to death. Or one of the feral house cats that frequent my area could find it and eat it before it recovered enough to fly.