Through the Woods: A fantastic sunset

Nature has gone to sleep, the temperatures are cold and things outdoors seem dreary. But sunsets during winter are sometimes brilliant.

I took this February sunset photo about five minutes before sundown. This is a great time of the day to go outside and look for colors in the clouds. You can be surprised and happy to see oranges, yellows, purples, gold, blues, reds, silver and grays in numerous shades. Go outside and enjoy a winter sunset if you can.