CommunityFebruary 15, 2025

Through the Woods: A fantastic sunset

Winter may seem dreary, but its sunsets are often vibrant. Discover the stunning array of colors that can light up the sky just before sundown, even in the coldest months.

Aaron Horrell
We often hear it said that winter comes and the color goes away. That may be true in lots of ways. The deciduous trees have lost their leaves. The flowers are not blooming.

Nature has gone to sleep, the temperatures are cold and things outdoors seem dreary. But sunsets during winter are sometimes brilliant.

I took this February sunset photo about five minutes before sundown. This is a great time of the day to go outside and look for colors in the clouds. You can be surprised and happy to see oranges, yellows, purples, gold, blues, reds, silver and grays in numerous shades. Go outside and enjoy a winter sunset if you can.

