Spreading cheer one gift at a time with Cape Jaycees

Each year at this time, Cape Jaycees members sponsor two programs to spread holiday cheer for young and old alike.

Christmas for the Elderly program provides clothes, toiletries and other necessities to seniors in the Cape Girardeau County community.

Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman for the program, said its mission is to help seniors, particularly around the holidays.

“It's just to support senior citizens who are facing economic hardships, and really it's just to provide them with kind of the essential items and their little wants. They're essential items and just some comforts that we all kind of take for granted that are difficult for them to get, based on their economic status,” Haggerty said.

Christmas for the Elderly has been in operation for more than three decades, this being Haggerty’s ninth year as chairwoman. She said it all started with a group of Jaycees and an elderly couple who they knew were in need of help during Christmas. It evolved from there to what it is now.

The program gets a combination of local donations and grant funds from the Senior Citizens Service Board of Cape Girardeau County to help out the elderly in the area. In previous years, the program accepted more gifts to help the seniors, but because of COVID-19 and the flu being more prominent during this time of year, it has shifted away from the practice. Instead, they ask for gift cards and monetary donations to keep the elderly safe from sickness.

“We kind of changed our philosophy, our policy on this after COVID, just because we know that COVID is very much there and the flu is very much there, and so to kind of protect our seniors, we asked the community to really donate gift cards and monetary donations, and then we do the shopping for what their requests are. Just because it protects them from bringing unnecessary germs into the home, or illness into the home, because we know they're so vulnerable to that,” she said.

This year, Haggerty already has 104 seniors signed up for the program and is anticipating having a few more added to the list.

One thing each year that is stressful is the budget, so each individual can get what they requested. She finds that other than the budget, the program is a “fine-oiled machine”.

“This year, what I'm finding as I'm going out and starting the shopping is, like, everyone knows the cost of everything is higher, and it's just, that's posing some challenges this year for us to be able to stay within where we try to with our budget and still give them the things that they need. So that's kind of always the concern of the organization,” she said.

In her nine years, Haggerty said she has learned a lot about the needs of the seniors in our area. She has also built a relationship with some of the individuals who have been on the list for multiple years.

“I go into the homes and the comforts that I have, I take for granted when I go into their homes and I see how difficult some of their living conditions are. So that's a challenge on a personal level, I see firsthand the need,” Haggerty said. “I remember one lady, and she needed a microwave. Given the fact that they live in their homes and these seniors probably don't need to be using ovens, it seems like a luxury, but for them, it's how they prepare their food for themselves. So, I went out, and I got a microwave to fit within the budget that this individual had requested, and I showed up at her door with this microwave, and she just lit up. She was so excited. She was like, ‘Come on, girl, we're having a dance party’. We literally danced in her living room because of a microwave, you know, like it was just, it was awesome.