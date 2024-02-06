“Great therapists, great doctors were there. Medically, it was a very good place to be. And I am, I am very blessed that I went there,” Ruiz said.

March 29 marked the day Ruiz was able to return home to Chaffee after six months of being away from his support system. The town set up a welcome parade, which Ruiz did not know about. Firefighters and police officers escorted the Ruiz parade down Main and Yokum streets, while residents held handwritten signs, cheered and clapped for his return home. The parade ended at the high school activity center, where a small reception was held for friends and family to see and talk to him.

“It was fun. I wouldn't say it was overwhelming, but I kind of knew Morgan (Swinford, Chaffee High School teacher) was going to do something, but I didn't really know what. I didn't expect a parade. I didn't expect, basically, the entire town to come out and welcome me home. I enjoyed that, then they had a little thing at the activity center at the school for people to kind of just talk to me, which was good, it was very heartwarming,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz has been back home for about eight months, still attending physical and occupational therapy to help him adjust to his new daily life. At the beginning of his therapy, he had lots of short-term goals such as being able to hold his head up after three months in a neck brace. Now he said he is focusing on building strength everywhere, whether in his core or his legs.

“I can stand, I can support myself. So we're doing kind of modified body weight squats, almost. And then they put me in this A-frame, this harness and this A-frame to kind of keep me from falling. We're working on being able to support myself on one leg and kind of shifting my weight to be able to start walking again. There have been times where I'm kind of initiating a first step and different stuff, but I'm not walking just yet, not yet,” Ruiz said.

Other than the physical changes Ruiz has had to go through, he is also learning how to deal with the mental and emotional toll of it. He said it is draining, but has gotten better once he realized he was not a burden to everyone.

“ I always have that thought in the back on line, like, you know, people stare at me, people you're viewed differently. So always having that in your head, kind of sucks really, but after a while, you realize people don't really mean to. Everybody wants to help whether it's strangers or a stranger holding the door open for me or the way my mom helps me out.” Ruiz said. “So it's not you realize that it's not necessarily a burden. At first, I was like, ‘I'm going to be a burden for the rest of my life. Everybody's going to have to help me do everything, nobody's going to want to, but I have to ask.’ It's like a sense of calm to know that everybody wants to help. So I get that. It's like a weight off my shoulders, not necessarily physically, but emotionally.”

Having the people and support system he has helps tremendously. Especially on days when he doesn’t want to get better but knows he has to keep going for those supporting him.

Ruiz said looking back, the person he was before the wreck would have given up by now. He was not necessarily going through the motions but was not living to the fullest and wished he would have done certain things.

“At the beginning, I didn't want to do it. At that point I was like, ‘I don't want to spend the rest of my life in a wheelchair. I don't want to be that person that, you know, has to be taken care of, needs help all the time.’ I think with time, I realized, like now, this is what I was dealt with. I'm not just going to sit and do nothing for the rest of my life. I'm going to keep going and get a job, have a career, I'm going to go out and do most of the same things that I was going to do before I got hurt. I'm just going to be in a chair doing it, at least for a little bit. There was a point where I accepted I was in a chair, accepted that this is what I had to do,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz plans to attend college next summer, starting on his general electives while he figures out what he wants to do next.

“This is a cliche, but don’t take anything for granted,” Ruiz said about his advice and what he has learned from this experience. “Don't put stuff off just because you don't think you want to do it, or don't be scared to do certain things, because you never know when you're not going to be able to do them again.”