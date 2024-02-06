The Community Counseling Center Foundation (CCCF) plays a vital role in providing essential mental health services across Southeast Missouri, ensuring individuals in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve Counties can access the support they need. In 2023 alone, nearly 7,000 clients benefited from CCC's mental health programs, underscoring the significant demand for these services in the region.

Why mental health matters

Mental health issues affect a substantial portion of the population, impacting individuals and families across the nation. Statistics reveal one in five adults in the U.S. experiences mental illness annually, and one in six youth between the ages of 6 and 17 faces mental health challenges, many of which go unaddressed. Alarmingly, suicide ranks as the second-leading cause of death among youth aged 10 to 14, underscoring the need for effective mental health intervention and support. By supporting the CCCF, donors can help address these critical needs within the community.

How your support makes a difference

The CCCF works to bridge gaps in funding to ensure the Community Counseling Center (CCC) can provide comprehensive services and resources beyond its basic operational budget. Here are some of the ways CCCF donations make a tangible difference:

• Innovative Tools for Counseling: Funding goes toward school-based counseling and outpatient therapy, equipping programs with relevant curricula, activities and tools to engage clients effectively.

• Basic Necessities for At-Risk Youth: Through the Street Outreach Program, CCCF supplies essentials such as socks, bed- ding and coats for young people in need.

• Household Items for New Transitions: With only a minimal budget, clients moving from residential care to their own apartments often lack resources to set up a home. CCCF helps provide basics like pots, pans, towels and kitchen utensils.

• Social Activities for Residential Clients: Donations support recreational outings, like trips to a water park, movies or a football game, offering much-needed joy and engagement for residents.

• Enhanced Safety Measures: The CCCF invests in facility improvements such as security cameras and fences to ensure a safer environment for residents.

• Community Awareness Initiatives: Donations help promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention efforts throughout the region.

The lasting impact of every donation

Contributions to the CCCF are invaluable, as they directly enhance the availability and quality of mental health services throughout Southeast Missouri. Here are some ways these gifts make an impact:

• Funding Essential Services: Donations support therapy sessions, medications and other core services clients rely on.

• Supporting Innovative Programs: CCCF’s commitment to adopting new mental health care approaches is bolstered by donations, allowing them to introduce programs tailored to evolving community needs.

• Training Professionals: By funding professional development, the CCCF ensures skilled mental health practitioners are available to deliver high-quality care.

• Reducing Stigma: Through community engagement and awareness, CCCF helps diminish the stigma associated with mental illness, fostering an environment where individuals feel encouraged to seek help.

Ways to give

There are various ways to contribute to CCCF’s mission:

• One-Time Donation: A single gift of any size offers immediate support for clients.

• Recurring Donation: Monthly or annual donations ensure ongoing support and continuity of care.

• Volunteering: Donating time or expertise can be just as impactful as a financial contribution, and volunteers play a vital role in CCCF’s operations.

• Participating in Fundraising Events: Community events offer a way to support CCCF’s mission while enjoying time with others, building awareness and raising funds.

The call to action

By supporting the Community Counseling Center Foundation, donors contribute to building a stronger, healthier and more compassionate community. Every gift, whether financial or through volunteering, helps provide Southeast Missouri residents with access to mental health care and the tools they need to thrive. Let’s come together to offer hope, promote healing and support those who need it most.

Together, we can give the gift of hope.

For more information about the Community Counseling Center Foundation, contact Michelle Ramsey, Executive Foundation Director, at mramsey@cccntr.com.

402 S. Silver Springs Rd

Cape Girardeau, Mo

(573) 334-1100

Cccntr.com