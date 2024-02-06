Submitted: Trick or Treating at Notre Dame

PK4-Grade 3 from Guardian Angel School in Oran, Missouri were invited to Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau to trick or treat the halls of ND on Halloween morning. This year it was decided by the Guardian Angel staff that the students should pick a saint to dress up as. Over half of the students that went to ND wore outfits representing saints, while the rest wore their school uniforms.

Grade PK-4 was represented by St. Rose of Lima (Lilly Seyer), the Blessed Virgin Mary (Sophia Enderle), St. Gianna (Tenley Glastetter), St. Michael the Archangel (Hudson Seyer), St. Francis of Assisi (Asher Floyd), St. Paul (Lane Overfield), St. George (Tolson VanGennip), and another Blessed Virgin Mary (Scarlett Crumley).

The students in Kindergarten who were saints were St. Francis of Assisi (Lincoln Henderson), St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (Peyton Dirnberger), St. Michael the Archangel (Paxton Urhahn), & St. Joseph (Kase King).

The first grade class had Jesus (August Graviett), St. Therese the Little Flower (Sadie Seyer), St. Gabriel the Archangel (Berkley Dennis), St. Raphael the Archangel (Caroline Eskew), and St. Lucy (Clara Vetter).

The saints in second grade were the Blessed Virgin Mary (Teagan King), Noah (Lane Seyer), St. Francis of Assisi (Jameson Levan), St. Sebastian (Sawyer Dirnberger), St. Michael the Archangel (Michael Weathers), St. Patrick (Tennyson VanGennip), & another St. Francis of Assisi (Case Taylor).

One student in third grade dressed as a saint. Aubrey Graviett was St. Therese the Little Flower.

We had an excellent assortment of Saints to represent Guardian Angel at Notre Dame. Many thanks to ND High School and staff for hosting this annual event.