Submitted: Thebes Historical Society to hold cemetery walk

The Thebes Historical Society will hold a Cemetery Walk on Saturday, November 2nd. The first presentation will be at 1:00 at the Old Thebes Cemetery on Oak Street in Thebes. Seven Thebes citizens who lived in the 1800’s will be portrayed and will tell about their lives and their families. We will walk to each of their headstones for their stories. At 2:30 characters will present inside the Old Thebes Courthouse. In the event of rain, both presentations will be held inside the courthouse. Admission is free and donations are appreciated.