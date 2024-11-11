All sections
Submitted Story
CommunityNovember 11, 2024

Submitted: Rotary receives grant for gardening program

Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri secures a grant to fund raised bed gardens for underserved families in Cape Girardeau County, partnering with Lincoln University to promote community gardening and nutrition education.

Check Presentation to Lincoln University with Rotary Club members Linda Venable, Ellen Kirchdoerfer, Linda Puchbauer, Penny Wilson, Jennifer Kiplinger and Dave Hitt.
Check Presentation to Lincoln University with Rotary Club members Linda Venable, Ellen Kirchdoerfer, Linda Puchbauer, Penny Wilson, Jennifer Kiplinger and Dave Hitt.Submitted by Linda Puchbauer

Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service received a Matching Grant from Rotary District 6060 to fund Raised Bed Gardens through Lincoln University for $2,003.68. Purchasing Raised Garden Beds and Soil to give to underserved community families that can't afford to create their own garden and teach them how to grow their own produce. All families will be in the Cape County area. Training Garden implementation, vegetable selection and sewing, maintenance, harvest and profit of sales is Lincoln University main focus for our community. There are many families that must decide each month whether they are going to eat, buy medicine or pay rent. Lincoln University and Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service want to do our part by helping with food. This will improve their lives by providing healthy alternatives for nutrition.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

