CommunityNovember 18, 2024

Submitted: Quilt guild hosts Valor Quilts ceremony

The River Heritage quilt guild honored seven veterans with handmade quilts during its 11th Valor Quilts ceremony, celebrating their service and sacrifice on November 11, 2024.

The River Heritage quilt guild hosted its 11th Valor Quilts presentation ceremony on Nov. 11, 2024. Seven veterans were honored with quilts made by guild members. Pictured from the left to right are: James Mitchell, U.S. Navy, (quilt made and presented by Kelly Irvin), Morris Owens, U.S. Army (quilt made and presented by Laura Delgado), Kyle Wheeler, U.S. Army National Guard, (quilt made and presented by Debbie Morris), John Hilpert, U.S. Army, (quilt made and presented by Kate Nichols), Kevin McMeel, and U.S. Coast Guard, (quilt made and presented by Beverly McMeel), Matt Kiefner, U.S. Marine Corps, (quilt made and presented by Karla Kiefner) and Dr. Stan Sides, U.S. Navy/U.S. Naval Reserve, (quilt made by Donna Irwin and Karla Kiefner, presented by Donna Irwin). This quilt presentation is one way we can convey our sincere gratitude to our veterans for their service, sacrifice and valor to our country and to each of us, said Donna Irwin, guild member. Special entertainment was provided by Paige Kiefner Cook by singing the National Anthem.
