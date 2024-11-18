All sections
Submitted Story
November 18, 2024

Submitted: Poppy Drive funds veterans' needs

VFW Post 3838 & Auxiliary's Poppy Drive honors veterans by funding essential items and assistance. Held during Veterans Day and November, the drive garners support from numerous organizations.

West Rotary donated to Buddy Poppy Fund. Pictured left to right Jim Bryant, Wanda Choate, Gloria Crites.
West Rotary donated to Buddy Poppy Fund. Pictured left to right Jim Bryant, Wanda Choate, Gloria Crites.Submitted by LaDonna Hengst

VFW Post 3838 & Auxiliary sponsor a Poppy Drive during Veterans Day & the month of November in honor of our veterans needs. This fund provides much needed items or assistance to our local veterans. Many organizations have donated to this cause.

