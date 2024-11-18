Submitted: Poppy Drive funds veterans' needs

VFW Post 3838 & Auxiliary's Poppy Drive honors veterans by funding essential items and assistance. Held during Veterans Day and November, the drive garners support from numerous organizations.
West Rotary donated to Buddy Poppy Fund. Pictured left to right Jim Bryant, Wanda Choate, Gloria Crites.Submitted by LaDonna Hengst
