CommunityMarch 21, 2025

Submitted: Poplar Bluff Walmart team helps with storm cleanup

Poplar Bluff Walmart management and area leaders volunteered to aid tornado relief efforts, helping with tree cutting and debris removal to support local residents in storm recovery.

Pictured from left to right is Brad Shackleford, Market Manager; Matt Redding, AP Coach; Sondra Wawak, GM Coach; William Britton, Visiting Store #37 Manager; Chris Webb, Market People Partner; Paula Stucker, Front End Coach; Chet Chapman, Market Digital Operations Lead; Matt Looney, Store #19 Manager; and Raymond Webb, People Lead.
On Wednesday, March 19, several members from the management team at the Poplar Bluff Walmart Supercenter and Walmart area market leaders volunteered for a cleanup day to aid in tornado relief efforts in the local community following the aftermath of last weekend’s destructive storms. The group assisted with cutting trees, moving debris and helping residents from two different subdivisions on the north side of Poplar Bluff as they try to get back to some form of normalcy.

