Submitted: Poplar Bluff Walmart team helps with storm cleanup

On Wednesday, March 19, several members from the management team at the Poplar Bluff Walmart Supercenter and Walmart area market leaders volunteered for a cleanup day to aid in tornado relief efforts in the local community following the aftermath of last weekend’s destructive storms. The group assisted with cutting trees, moving debris and helping residents from two different subdivisions on the north side of Poplar Bluff as they try to get back to some form of normalcy.