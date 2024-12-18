All sections
CommunityDecember 18, 2024

Submitted: KCs donate to Parkview

Knights of Columbus Council #11205 donated $1,750 to Parkview State School for the Severely Handicapped during the school's annual Christmas Party.

Knight of Columbus members left to right are Jerry Welker, Tony Kiel, Larry Simon, and Jack Watts. Receiving the donation is School Principal Brynn Wilkins. Santa is watching in the background.
Knights of Columbus Council #11205 made a donation of $1,750 to the Parkview State School for the Severely Handicapped at the School's annual Christmas Party on December 17, 2024.

